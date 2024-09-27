Left Menu

India and Bhutan Advance Cross-Border Infrastructure Projects

India and Bhutan held crucial talks to expedite the development of cross-border infrastructure projects, focusing on an integrated check post, rail links, and facilitation of bilateral trade. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Bhutan's MoICE Secretary Dasho Tashi Wangmo led the discussions in Thimpu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:32 IST
India and Bhutan Advance Cross-Border Infrastructure Projects
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bhutan have taken significant strides towards strengthening bilateral ties through the enhancement of cross-border infrastructure projects. A pivotal meeting was held in Thimpu on Friday, led by India's Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Bhutan's Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), Dasho Tashi Wangmo.

The discussions focused on accelerating the development of connectivity infrastructure, notably the establishment of an Integrated Check Post between Jaigaon and Phuentsholing, and new rail links connecting Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samatse. These projects aim to bolster bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Additional deliberations included the notification of Land Customs Station Jaigaon for importing scrap from Bhutan into India, the setup of border haats, and facilitating the movement of businesspersons. The officials also discussed the early operationalisation of agreements related to timber imports and food safety controls, as well as a supply agreement for fertilizers between the National Seed Centre in Bhutan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024