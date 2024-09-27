India and Bhutan Advance Cross-Border Infrastructure Projects

India and Bhutan have taken significant strides towards strengthening bilateral ties through the enhancement of cross-border infrastructure projects. A pivotal meeting was held in Thimpu on Friday, led by India's Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and Bhutan's Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), Dasho Tashi Wangmo.

The discussions focused on accelerating the development of connectivity infrastructure, notably the establishment of an Integrated Check Post between Jaigaon and Phuentsholing, and new rail links connecting Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samatse. These projects aim to bolster bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Additional deliberations included the notification of Land Customs Station Jaigaon for importing scrap from Bhutan into India, the setup of border haats, and facilitating the movement of businesspersons. The officials also discussed the early operationalisation of agreements related to timber imports and food safety controls, as well as a supply agreement for fertilizers between the National Seed Centre in Bhutan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)