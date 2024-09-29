Tragic Bus Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Nine Lives

A tragic accident involving a private bus has claimed nine lives in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The incident, which took place around 11 pm on Saturday, saw the bus collide with a stationary stone-laden truck.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Agrawal, six people were initially reported dead, but three more succumbed to injuries later. Among the deceased is a four-year-old boy. Nearly 20 other passengers were injured and have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus was speeding. Rescue teams used a gas cutter and an excavator to reach the victims trapped inside the wreckage. The operation concluded at approximately 2 am on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)