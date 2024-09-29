Tragic Bus Accident in Madhya Pradesh Claims Nine Lives
A private bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district has resulted in nine deaths and nearly 20 injuries after colliding with a stationary truck. The accident occurred on National Highway 30. Rescue operations lasted until 2 am Sunday, requiring specialized equipment to free the trapped passengers.
A tragic accident involving a private bus has claimed nine lives in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The incident, which took place around 11 pm on Saturday, saw the bus collide with a stationary stone-laden truck.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Agrawal, six people were initially reported dead, but three more succumbed to injuries later. Among the deceased is a four-year-old boy. Nearly 20 other passengers were injured and have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.
Preliminary investigations suggest the bus was speeding. Rescue teams used a gas cutter and an excavator to reach the victims trapped inside the wreckage. The operation concluded at approximately 2 am on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
