Brazil’s Presidential Plane Faces Technical Snag in Mexico

The plane transporting Brazil's president landed in Mexico City on Tuesday night, the Brazilian Air Force reported. The aircraft was forced to circle the area for hours due to an undisclosed technical issue.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Mexico to attend President Claudia Sheinbaum's inauguration. He was expected to return to Brasilia shortly after the event. However, the plane encountered a 'technical' problem after leaving the Mexican capital, necessitating a fuel burn-off to ensure a safe return to the airport.

The plane remained in Mexican airspace for approximately five hours, according to FlightAware. Brazil's presidential aircraft, a 20-year-old Airbus A319, was purchased by Lula in 2004 and has since transported former Presidents Dilma Rousseff, Michel Temer, and Jair Bolsonaro. Lula planned to switch planes before heading back to Brazil.

