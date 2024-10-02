China-Russia First Joint Patrol in Arctic: New Era of Maritime Collaboration

For the first time, a Chinese coast guard fleet has entered the Arctic sea to conduct a joint patrol with Russian counterparts, state media reported Wednesday. The operation coincided with the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, highlighting a historic moment in China-Russia diplomatic relations.

This development follows similar joint patrols carried out in the northern Pacific Ocean since September 21. The Arctic sea's emerging trade routes, made accessible by global warming, are increasingly being used as an alternative between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

These routes, though shorter, present significant challenges and often necessitate icebreaker assistance along Russia's northern coast. The collaboration aims to develop Arctic shipping routes as Russia eyes delivering more oil and gas to China amid Western sanctions, while China seeks to diversify its shipping paths away from the Strait of Malacca.

