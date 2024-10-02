Left Menu

China-Russia First Joint Patrol in Arctic: New Era of Maritime Collaboration

A Chinese coast guard fleet has entered the Arctic sea for the first time for a joint patrol with Russian counterparts. This initiative marks significant anniversaries for China and diplomatic ties with Russia. The growing use of Arctic routes for trade due to melting ice presents both challenges and opportunities for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:13 IST
China-Russia First Joint Patrol in Arctic: New Era of Maritime Collaboration

For the first time, a Chinese coast guard fleet has entered the Arctic sea to conduct a joint patrol with Russian counterparts, state media reported Wednesday. The operation coincided with the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, highlighting a historic moment in China-Russia diplomatic relations.

This development follows similar joint patrols carried out in the northern Pacific Ocean since September 21. The Arctic sea's emerging trade routes, made accessible by global warming, are increasingly being used as an alternative between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

These routes, though shorter, present significant challenges and often necessitate icebreaker assistance along Russia's northern coast. The collaboration aims to develop Arctic shipping routes as Russia eyes delivering more oil and gas to China amid Western sanctions, while China seeks to diversify its shipping paths away from the Strait of Malacca.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024