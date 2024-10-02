Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:43 IST
ADB Approves $162M Loan to Boost Sustainable Tourism in Himachal Pradesh, India
The ADB will also strengthen the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board’s capacity, support tourism strategy development, and enhance district-level tourism management. Image Credit:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $162 million loan to support the development of sustainable and inclusive tourism in Himachal Pradesh, India. This project aims to enhance the state's tourism potential while promoting economic growth and preserving its cultural heritage.

“ADB is committed to supporting Himachal Pradesh in developing its tourism sector,” said Vivek Vishal, ADB Senior Project Officer. “The project will upgrade and preserve heritage sites, establish modern facilities, and strengthen tourism management in the state.”

The project focuses on promoting tourism in the districts of Mandi and Hamirpur by restoring key heritage sites such as Naggar Castle in Kullu and beautifying public spaces. Modern tourist facilities, including a convention center in Kangra, improved amenities in Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra, and green solutions like solar lighting and electric vehicles, are part of the initiative. Special attention will be given to meeting the needs of the elderly, women, children, and people with disabilities.

Additional developments include wellness centers, recreation facilities, an adventure sports center, a water park complex, and biking trails, all of which will create jobs and stimulate local economies. The ADB will also strengthen the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board’s capacity, support tourism strategy development, and enhance district-level tourism management.

This initiative is expected to make Himachal Pradesh a more attractive destination while driving sustainable growth and providing significant economic benefits for local communities.

 
 

