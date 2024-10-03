US-India CEO Forum Strengthens Bilateral Trade and Innovation
The US-India CEO Forum is committed to enhancing bilateral trade, fostering economic growth, and innovation. Co-chaired by Gina Raimondo and Piyush Goyal, the forum brings together business leaders to develop recommendations. The latest meeting highlighted collaboration in tech sectors and the NIHIT platform's role in supporting startups.
The US-India CEO Forum has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing bilateral trade, boosting inclusive economic growth, and fostering innovation.
Co-chaired by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, the forum serves as a platform for US and Indian business leaders. This year's meeting focused on developing joint recommendations for strengthening commercial ties, with discussions on collaboration in critical tech sectors such as defense and AI.
The meeting also highlighted the NIHIT platform's achievements, which have supported over 1,000 startups and small businesses through workshops in areas like cybersecurity and digital technologies.
