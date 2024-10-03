Left Menu

Indian Markets Reel Under Selling Pressure Amid SEBI Regulation and Geopolitical Tensions

The Indian stock markets faced significant selling pressure due to new SEBI regulations on F&O and rising geopolitical tensions. The Nifty Sensex and BSE Sensex saw sharp declines. Experts link these issues to broader global market trends, including foreign investors pulling out funds to invest elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:59 IST
Indian Markets Reel Under Selling Pressure Amid SEBI Regulation and Geopolitical Tensions
Representataive Image (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets encountered heavy selling pressure on Thursday following new SEBI regulations on futures and options trading, compounded by rising geopolitical tensions. In early trading, the Nifty 50 index plummeted by 1.33%, equivalent to a 344-point drop, settling at 25,452.85. Similarly, the BSE Sensex declined by 1,264.20 points, or 1.50%, opening at 83,002.09 points.

Experts have pointed to a global market shift as a catalyst for this downturn, citing reactions to recent U.S. Fed rate cuts, escalating geopolitical tensions, and capital redirection by foreign investors from India to markets like China. Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, suggested that while China currently benefits from increased investment, Japan is benefitting from greater stability, and Indian markets are navigating regulatory changes amid intensified geopolitical concerns involving Israel and Iran.

Bagga noted significant Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) net outflows from India and emphasized the need for substantial policy measures to make Indian markets more appealing. Although the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting is expected to maintain a conservative stance, a shift towards a more dovish policy outlook might emerge. Despite the primary market activity remaining robust, the Nifty Next 50 index experienced the greatest drop, down by 1.27% as of the latest reports.

Sectoral indices showed broad declines, led by a more than 2% drop in Nifty Auto, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty each fell over 1.5%. In contrast, Nifty Metal slightly rose by 0.43%. On the Asian front, markets remained mixed, with Japan's indices jumping over 2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping more than 4%.

The U.S. markets slightly edged up on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing with marginal gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024