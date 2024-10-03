Weird Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Unprecedented West Coast Strike

Typhoon Krathon, described as 'weird' by local media due to its unusual trajectory, made landfall on Taiwan's southwestern coast, causing widespread disruptions. The storm, which has already claimed two lives, forced the closure of financial markets and halted hundreds of domestic and international flights for the second day.

The city of Kaohsiung bore the brunt of Krathon's force, with gusts recorded at over 220 kph. In response, authorities issued warnings urging residents to take shelter, as dangerous conditions prompted Mayor Chen Chi-mai to caution about residents venturing out in the storm.

The typhoon is expected to weaken as it travels northward, impacting Taiwan's flat western plains before turning into a tropical depression. Meanwhile, Taiwan braces itself, recalling the devastation caused by a similar storm in 1977, while managing current travel disruptions with caution.

