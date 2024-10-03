Left Menu

Weird Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Unprecedented West Coast Strike

Typhoon Krathon hit southwestern Taiwan, causing two deaths and chaos with grounded flights and closed markets. The storm made landfall in Kaohsiung, bringing high winds and rainfall. Residents received warnings to seek shelter, while disruptions to travel and daily life continued as the typhoon moved inland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:13 IST
Weird Typhoon Krathon Hits Taiwan: Unprecedented West Coast Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Typhoon Krathon, described as 'weird' by local media due to its unusual trajectory, made landfall on Taiwan's southwestern coast, causing widespread disruptions. The storm, which has already claimed two lives, forced the closure of financial markets and halted hundreds of domestic and international flights for the second day.

The city of Kaohsiung bore the brunt of Krathon's force, with gusts recorded at over 220 kph. In response, authorities issued warnings urging residents to take shelter, as dangerous conditions prompted Mayor Chen Chi-mai to caution about residents venturing out in the storm.

The typhoon is expected to weaken as it travels northward, impacting Taiwan's flat western plains before turning into a tropical depression. Meanwhile, Taiwan braces itself, recalling the devastation caused by a similar storm in 1977, while managing current travel disruptions with caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024