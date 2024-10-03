Left Menu

Rich Life: A Global Music Phenomenon

The music video Rich Life, featuring Rick Ross, Guru Randhawa, and DJ Shadow Dubai, has captivated audiences worldwide. Surpassing 10 million views in its first week, the video showcases the power of cross-cultural collaboration in the music industry. It blends international and Indian vibes, offering a visually stunning experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:47 IST
Producer Gaurang Doshi's 'Rich Life' Music Video Soars Past 10 Million Views in Just One Week. Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking collaboration celebrated across the music industry, Rick Ross, Guru Randhawa, and DJ Shadow Dubai have delivered a global hit with their latest music video, 'Rich Life'. The video, which crossed 10 million views within a week of its release, emphasizes the appeal of cross-cultural music projects.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, 'Rich Life' is presented by Somit Jenna, Gaurang Doshi, and TTF Production LLC through the Phoenixx Music Global Platform. The video is praised for its catchy beats, smooth production, and its ability to blend international and desi musical flavors seamlessly.

This collaboration not only highlights the iconic rap style of Rick Ross and the pop sensibilities of Guru Randhawa, but also benefits from DJ Shadow's entrancing beats. The video's success shines a spotlight on the music industry's trend toward global partnerships and sets the stage for future projects involving these talented artists.

