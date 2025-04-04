Global Collaboration: Amitabh Kant Advocates for Sustainable Growth at G20

Former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, actively participated in discussions around global cooperation and sustainable development during a recent G20 Sherpa meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared insights and images from the session on social media platform X, underscoring Kant's call for unity among G20 nations.

Jaiswal conveyed Kant's vision of promoting global growth as a means to drive sustainable development. He stressed the need for collective action to address prevalent global issues, particularly under the future leadership of South Africa and the USA as G20 chairs for 2025 and 2026.

Highlighting the G20's composition of 19 countries and two regional bodies, Kant elaborated on their significant economic impact, representing 85% of the world's GDP. In a related discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, he argued for urban development as a catalyst for growth and innovation, emphasizing the need for India to transform its urban landscape to sustain its burgeoning population and economic ambitions.

