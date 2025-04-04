Left Menu

Global Collaboration: Amitabh Kant Advocates for Sustainable Growth at G20

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog and G20 Sherpa, highlighted the necessity of global cooperation during a G20 Sherpa meeting. He emphasized the role of sustainable growth through collaborative efforts among the G20 nations to tackle ongoing global challenges and urban development, particularly under the upcoming chairmanship of South Africa and the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:23 IST
Global Collaboration: Amitabh Kant Advocates for Sustainable Growth at G20
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant participated in the G20 Sherpa meeting (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, actively participated in discussions around global cooperation and sustainable development during a recent G20 Sherpa meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared insights and images from the session on social media platform X, underscoring Kant's call for unity among G20 nations.

Jaiswal conveyed Kant's vision of promoting global growth as a means to drive sustainable development. He stressed the need for collective action to address prevalent global issues, particularly under the future leadership of South Africa and the USA as G20 chairs for 2025 and 2026.

Highlighting the G20's composition of 19 countries and two regional bodies, Kant elaborated on their significant economic impact, representing 85% of the world's GDP. In a related discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, he argued for urban development as a catalyst for growth and innovation, emphasizing the need for India to transform its urban landscape to sustain its burgeoning population and economic ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025