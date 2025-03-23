Left Menu

160 Indian Associations Receive FCRA Certification to Boost Global Collaborations

In 2025, India's Ministry of Home Affairs granted FCRA certificates to 160 associations, including Delhi's SRCC, facilitating legal receipt of foreign funding. This measure underscores efforts to enhance international partnerships in sectors like education, healthcare, and social welfare by ensuring transparency and adherence to regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:02 IST
Shri Ram College of Commerce logo. (Photo/@SRCCOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) certificates to 160 associations across India in 2025, allowing them to legally receive funds from abroad. Among these institutions is Shriram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi, which is now better positioned to collaborate internationally and bolster its academic initiatives.

This development follows a thorough review of applications by MHA, adhering to FCRA norms that govern the acceptance and utilization of foreign contributions by entities such as NGOs and educational institutions. Maharashtra leads the list with 25 approved associations, while Tamil Nadu secured 21. Both Delhi and Karnataka received 13 approvals each.

Significant organizations from Delhi like Buddha Ashram Sakya Heritage Society and His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust are part of the awarded institutions. These certifications, valid for five years, illustrate a robust move towards enhancing transparency and accountability while furthering educational and social goals through global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

