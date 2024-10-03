House of Hiranandani Launches 'Energy Smart' in Green Initiative Push

House of Hiranandani, a prominent name in India's real estate sector, has launched 'Energy Smart', a key element of its Tomorrow Matters campaign, which addresses environmental challenges by embracing renewable energy sources.

The 'Energy Smart' initiative pledges to produce 70 million kWh of renewable power by installing solar panels across its developments, providing energy for communal areas. It will also introduce electric vehicle charging stations to lessen fossil fuel reliance. Moreover, plans are in place to partner with NGOs to improve solar power facilities in Maharashtra's smaller communities.

The project debuted with an engaging video featuring 'Sunny', a personified sun, humorously advocating energy conservation, thus educating the audience about power savings. This initiative aligns with India's renewable energy ambitions, aiming for Net Zero Emissions by 2070, emphasizing sustainability as a critical lifestyle choice.

Prashin Jhobalia, CMO of House of Hiranandani, emphasized the commitment to sustainability, highlighting the integration of green solutions and necessary infrastructure across projects to facilitate a sustainable way of living. The broader Tomorrow Matters campaign, with its four pillars, is centered on fostering environmental responsibility, aiming for a sustainable future.

House of Hiranandani, recognized for its landmark development projects across major Indian cities, remains committed to redefining quality living through innovative research, creating lasting value for stakeholders. The 'Energy Smart' initiative serves as a testament to its dedication to environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)