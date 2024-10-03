Left Menu

House of Hiranandani Launches 'Energy Smart' in Green Initiative Push

House of Hiranandani has unveiled 'Energy Smart', part of its Tomorrow Matters campaign, aimed at integrating renewable energy and EV charging facilities into its projects. This initiative is a step toward reducing carbon footprints while promoting sustainable living, alongside ambitions to bolster solar infrastructure in Maharashtra villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:41 IST
House of Hiranandani Launches 'Energy Smart' in Green Initiative Push
House of Hiranandani Unveils 'Energy Smart' Initiative to Power a Sustainable Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

House of Hiranandani, a prominent name in India's real estate sector, has launched 'Energy Smart', a key element of its Tomorrow Matters campaign, which addresses environmental challenges by embracing renewable energy sources.

The 'Energy Smart' initiative pledges to produce 70 million kWh of renewable power by installing solar panels across its developments, providing energy for communal areas. It will also introduce electric vehicle charging stations to lessen fossil fuel reliance. Moreover, plans are in place to partner with NGOs to improve solar power facilities in Maharashtra's smaller communities.

The project debuted with an engaging video featuring 'Sunny', a personified sun, humorously advocating energy conservation, thus educating the audience about power savings. This initiative aligns with India's renewable energy ambitions, aiming for Net Zero Emissions by 2070, emphasizing sustainability as a critical lifestyle choice.

Prashin Jhobalia, CMO of House of Hiranandani, emphasized the commitment to sustainability, highlighting the integration of green solutions and necessary infrastructure across projects to facilitate a sustainable way of living. The broader Tomorrow Matters campaign, with its four pillars, is centered on fostering environmental responsibility, aiming for a sustainable future.

House of Hiranandani, recognized for its landmark development projects across major Indian cities, remains committed to redefining quality living through innovative research, creating lasting value for stakeholders. The 'Energy Smart' initiative serves as a testament to its dedication to environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024