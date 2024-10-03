Left Menu

Kazakh-Russian Grain Diplomacy: A Turning Point

Kazakhstan has stopped grain exports to Russia following an order from its agriculture ministry. This move came after Russia banned Kazakh grain imports citing phytosanitary reasons, perceived by some as a counteraction to Kazakhstan's previous prohibition on Russian grain imports.

03-10-2024
Kazakhstan has decided to halt its grain exports to Russia after an order from the Kazakh agriculture ministry. This significant development was confirmed by Kazakhstan's state railway company on Thursday.

Russia, earlier in the week, announced it has effectively banned both the import and transit of Kazakh grain. The Russian government cited phytosanitary concerns as the reason behind this decision.

Many exporters view Russia's move as a direct response to Kazakhstan's previous ban on importing Russian grain, highlighting the escalating grain diplomacy between the two neighboring countries.

