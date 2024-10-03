Kazakh-Russian Grain Diplomacy: A Turning Point

Kazakhstan has decided to halt its grain exports to Russia after an order from the Kazakh agriculture ministry. This significant development was confirmed by Kazakhstan's state railway company on Thursday.

Russia, earlier in the week, announced it has effectively banned both the import and transit of Kazakh grain. The Russian government cited phytosanitary concerns as the reason behind this decision.

Many exporters view Russia's move as a direct response to Kazakhstan's previous ban on importing Russian grain, highlighting the escalating grain diplomacy between the two neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)