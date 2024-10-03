Piyush Goyal's Investment Push: Luring US Giants to India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal actively engaged with top US business figures in New York, aiming to boost investment in India.

He met with key executives from leading companies such as BlackRock and Systems Technology Group to explore collaborative opportunities.

Goyal highlighted initiatives to streamline business operations and strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing that the government is dedicated to improving the ease of doing business through strategic reforms and incentive schemes.

