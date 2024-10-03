Piyush Goyal's Investment Push: Luring US Giants to India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with US business leaders in New York to attract investment in India. He discussed enhancing India's role as a global manufacturing hub and emphasized the government's reform initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and business operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal actively engaged with top US business figures in New York, aiming to boost investment in India.
He met with key executives from leading companies such as BlackRock and Systems Technology Group to explore collaborative opportunities.
Goyal highlighted initiatives to streamline business operations and strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing that the government is dedicated to improving the ease of doing business through strategic reforms and incentive schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
