Marriott Ventures into India with Pioneering Global Capability Centre
Marriott International has announced its first Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, enhancing its tech infrastructure worldwide. With Telangana's robust tech talent pool, the new facility will be operational by Q1 2025. The initiative underscores Marriott's commitment to technology innovation and business excellence.
Marriott International has unveiled plans to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, marking a landmark entry into the Indian market within the hospitality sector. The announcement highlights Hyderabad's role as a core hub for advancing Marriott's technology infrastructure, engineering, and security across the globe.
In a significant statement, Telangana's Minister of Information Technology and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, encouraged Marriott's leadership to explore potential expansions into tier-2 cities throughout the state. Marriott expressed openness to these opportunities, reflecting a potential for future growth.
The development aligns with Telangana's rise as a global tech leader, boasting over 200 GCCs. With a substantial talent pool, including 1 million GCC-ready professionals and a consistent influx of engineers, Hyderabad provides an ideal foundation for Marriott's ambitious tech accelerator plans.
