Marriott Ventures into India with Pioneering Global Capability Centre

Marriott International has unveiled plans to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, marking a landmark entry into the Indian market within the hospitality sector. The announcement highlights Hyderabad's role as a core hub for advancing Marriott's technology infrastructure, engineering, and security across the globe.

In a significant statement, Telangana's Minister of Information Technology and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, encouraged Marriott's leadership to explore potential expansions into tier-2 cities throughout the state. Marriott expressed openness to these opportunities, reflecting a potential for future growth.

The development aligns with Telangana's rise as a global tech leader, boasting over 200 GCCs. With a substantial talent pool, including 1 million GCC-ready professionals and a consistent influx of engineers, Hyderabad provides an ideal foundation for Marriott's ambitious tech accelerator plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)