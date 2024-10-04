Left Menu

Historic Tentative Deal Ends U.S. Dock Workers Strike

U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a tentative agreement to end a three-day strike across the East and Gulf Coasts. The deal proposes a 62% wage hike over six years and extends the current master contract until January 2025 as negotiations continue on unresolved issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 04:32 IST
Historic Tentative Deal Ends U.S. Dock Workers Strike

U.S. dock workers and port operators have successfully negotiated a tentative agreement to end their strike, which had halted shipping activities on the East Coast and Gulf Coast for three days. Announced jointly by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), this agreement proposes a substantial wage increase of approximately 62% over the next six years.

In a statement, both parties confirmed the immediate cessation of all job actions, allowing the resumption of work covered by the Master Contract. By Wednesday, 45 container vessels were left anchored outside affected ports, a significant rise from Sunday's count of just three, according to data from Everstream Analytics.

The strike, initiated by 45,000 port workers and marking the ILA's first substantial work stoppage since 1977, followed the breakdown of negotiations for a new six-year contract. With U.S. President Joe Biden's administration siding with the union, pressure mounted on port employers to enhance their offer, especially given the shipping industry's considerable profits in the post-pandemic era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024