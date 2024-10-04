Railway Unions Criticize Government Over Bonus Policy
Railway employees' unions are disappointed by the government's decision to provide a bonus based on the Sixth Pay Commission. Despite efforts by unions to advocate for a bonus aligned with the Seventh Pay Commission, the government approved a lower payout, sparking dissatisfaction among the workforce.
Railway employees' unions have voiced their displeasure at the government's latest decision concerning the productivity-linked bonus. The bonus, calculated on the basis of the Sixth Pay Commission, is deemed inadequate by the unions.
The Union Cabinet on Thursday authorized a Rs 2028.57 crore distribution of bonuses to be divided among 11,72,240 railway employees. Despite this hefty sum, unions argue that the maximum bonus of Rs 17,951 per employee is still based on an outdated pay scale.
Union leaders express that this decision disrespects railway workers' efforts, particularly given the Seventh Pay Commission's 2016 reforms. As frontline workers continue to feel undervalued, union representatives remain committed to advocating for fair compensation.
