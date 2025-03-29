Left Menu

J-K Waqf Board Announces Major Pay Hike for Long-Serving Employees

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has ordered a significant salary increase for its temporary employees, raising salaries by 200 to 400 percent. Regular employees, pensioners, and college teaching staff also receive a hike. The move aims to improve living conditions and follows improved financial stability under the current Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:55 IST
J-K Waqf Board Announces Major Pay Hike for Long-Serving Employees
Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, the Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Waqf Board. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, spearheaded by its Chairperson Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, has announced a substantial salary hike for its long-serving temporary employees, increasing their remuneration by 200 to 400 percent, according to an official release on Saturday.

The Board has classified its workforce into skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled categories with new monthly salaries set at Rs 18,000, Rs 16,000, and Rs 15,000 respectively. Prior to this, some employees earned as little as Rs 3,000 a month.

Regular staff members, including Imaams and Khateebs, have also benefited from a 20 percent raise, while the teaching faculty at Waqf Managed Bibi Halima College of Nursing & Medical Technology have received a 15 percent increase. New special and travel allowances have been introduced. The changes are attributed to the Board's improved financial stability.

The move was sanctioned during a meeting chaired by Andrabi with Board members Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Syed Mohammed Hussain, along with Executive Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025