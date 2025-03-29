J-K Waqf Board Announces Major Pay Hike for Long-Serving Employees

In a landmark decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, spearheaded by its Chairperson Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, has announced a substantial salary hike for its long-serving temporary employees, increasing their remuneration by 200 to 400 percent, according to an official release on Saturday.

The Board has classified its workforce into skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled categories with new monthly salaries set at Rs 18,000, Rs 16,000, and Rs 15,000 respectively. Prior to this, some employees earned as little as Rs 3,000 a month.

Regular staff members, including Imaams and Khateebs, have also benefited from a 20 percent raise, while the teaching faculty at Waqf Managed Bibi Halima College of Nursing & Medical Technology have received a 15 percent increase. New special and travel allowances have been introduced. The changes are attributed to the Board's improved financial stability.

The move was sanctioned during a meeting chaired by Andrabi with Board members Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Syed Mohammed Hussain, along with Executive Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin.

(With inputs from agencies.)