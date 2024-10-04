Trump Media COO Resignation and Controversial Share Ruling Shake Up Market

The chief operating officer of Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has stepped down amid a legal order requiring the company to transfer nearly 800,000 shares to an investor as part of a court decision.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, COO Andrew Northwall resigned in late September but offered assurances that his responsibilities would be managed internally without further explanations. Northwall's departure occurred as the company dealt with a Delaware court ruling, which demanded the release of 785,825 shares to ARC Global Investments II, following a dispute over share allocation stemming from Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Meanwhile, the company continues to navigate financial difficulties, having lost $58.2 million last year while producing just $4.1 million in revenue. Shares of Trump Media, labeled by some as a meme stock, have experienced fluctuations, notably plummeting to historic lows at the start of October, coinciding with former President Donald Trump's ability to sell off his stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)