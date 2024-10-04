Left Menu

Trump Media COO Resignation and Controversial Share Ruling Shake Up Market

Trump Media & Technology Group's COO, Andrew Northwall, resigned amid a court ruling mandating the transfer of 785,825 shares to ARC Global Investments II. This comes as the company faces financial losses and fluctuating stock values, following its launch of the Truth Social platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The chief operating officer of Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has stepped down amid a legal order requiring the company to transfer nearly 800,000 shares to an investor as part of a court decision.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, COO Andrew Northwall resigned in late September but offered assurances that his responsibilities would be managed internally without further explanations. Northwall's departure occurred as the company dealt with a Delaware court ruling, which demanded the release of 785,825 shares to ARC Global Investments II, following a dispute over share allocation stemming from Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Meanwhile, the company continues to navigate financial difficulties, having lost $58.2 million last year while producing just $4.1 million in revenue. Shares of Trump Media, labeled by some as a meme stock, have experienced fluctuations, notably plummeting to historic lows at the start of October, coinciding with former President Donald Trump's ability to sell off his stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

