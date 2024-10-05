Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident on Kisan Path: One Dead, Twelve Injured

A private bus traveling from Bahraich to New Delhi overturned on Kisan Path, resulting in one fatality and 12 injuries. The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a divider. The injured received treatment at Gosaiganj health center, with three in serious condition. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:27 IST
Tragic Bus Accident on Kisan Path: One Dead, Twelve Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Friday evening when a private bus traveling from Bahraich to New Delhi overturned on Kisan Path in the Gosaiganj area, leading to one fatality and injuries to twelve others, according to police reports.

The accident was caused when the driver of the bus lost control and it collided with a road divider, causing the vehicle to overturn. Passengers were rushed to Gosaiganj's community health center for immediate medical care.

Shahida, a 65-year-old resident of Bahraich, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Meanwhile, three others with serious injuries were referred to the civil hospital for advanced treatment. An investigation into the accident's cause is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024