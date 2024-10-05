Tragic Bus Accident on Kisan Path: One Dead, Twelve Injured

A tragic accident occurred on Friday evening when a private bus traveling from Bahraich to New Delhi overturned on Kisan Path in the Gosaiganj area, leading to one fatality and injuries to twelve others, according to police reports.

The accident was caused when the driver of the bus lost control and it collided with a road divider, causing the vehicle to overturn. Passengers were rushed to Gosaiganj's community health center for immediate medical care.

Shahida, a 65-year-old resident of Bahraich, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Meanwhile, three others with serious injuries were referred to the civil hospital for advanced treatment. An investigation into the accident's cause is ongoing.

