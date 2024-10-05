India's Ascent: A New Era in Defence Exports
India aims to become a leading exporter of defence equipment within a decade, reducing imports to 5-10%. DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat highlighted a significant shift towards indigenous systems and outlined ambitious export goals. Investment in technology is crucial, he emphasized at the DICE event.
In a significant shift towards self-reliance, India is set to emerge as a key exporter of defence equipment within the next decade, according to DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat.
Speaking at the Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering during the Defence Innovation Challenge for Excellence, Kamat revealed that nearly 90% of last year's capital acquisition budget was allocated for indigenous systems, marking a steep decline in imports.
India targets Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2028, with a long-term goal of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035. Kamat stressed the need for increased investment in defence-related research, despite the country's development priorities.
