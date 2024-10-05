Left Menu

Global Evacuations: A Swift Exodus from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Countries are evacuating citizens from Lebanon due to escalating tensions with Israel and Hezbollah. Various nations have organized flights to repatriate their nationals. Each government is responding with flights, military assistance, or diplomatic advisories to ensure the safety of their citizens amid the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid intensifying conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah, countries globally are pulling their citizens from Lebanon, fearing heightened hostilities. A number of nations have rapidly devised plans to evacuate their nationals, utilizing both commercial and military aircraft, to ensure a safe exit from the region.

Australia swiftly moved to charter flights for those stranded, while Belgium and Denmark urged immediate departure of their citizens. Brazil dispatched its Air Force Airbus A330 for repatriation efforts. Meanwhile, Canada's proactive evacuation flights have successfully relocated over a thousand nationals, with further coordination underway.

European countries have been particularly active; Germany, France, Greece, and others have all initiated various stages of evacuation, while updating contingency arrangements. Other global powers, such as Russia and the United States, are equally engaged, strategizing for potential full-scale evacuations and augmenting regional military presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

