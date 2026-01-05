Left Menu

EU Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Venezuela Crisis

The European Union urged restraint and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people to resolve the nation's political crisis, highlighting the need for avoiding escalation, with Hungary being an exception among member states.

Brussels | Updated: 05-01-2026 00:48 IST
EU Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Venezuela Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has issued a call for restraint in Venezuela, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the nation's ongoing political crisis. In a unified statement by 26 member states, excluding Hungary, and spearheaded by the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas, the bloc emphasized the necessity of respecting the Venezuelan people's will as the sole pathway to restoring democracy.

The statement underscored the importance of avoiding escalation, urging all involved parties to embrace calm in their political engagements. This appeal comes amid heightened tensions and instability within Venezuela, which have drawn international attention and concern.

Respecting democratic principles remains a pressing point for the EU, as it remains committed to supporting a democratic transition in Venezuela. The statement reflects the EU's broader commitment to promoting peace and stability worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

