Tragedy in Dausa: Dumper Accident Claims Four Lives
A dumper accident in Dausa, Rajasthan resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to five more. Initial investigations indicate a brake failure caused the collision with three motorcycles. The deceased are in the mortuary, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:14 IST
A tragic accident occurred in the Dausa district of Rajasthan where a dumper collided with three motorcycles, resulting in the death of four individuals and injuring five others, according to local police reports.
Mahavir Singh, the Station House Officer of Lalsot, revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the dumper's brakes failed, leading to the catastrophic incident.
The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary for identification and postmortem, while those injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
