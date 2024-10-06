Tragedy in Dausa: Dumper Accident Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident occurred in the Dausa district of Rajasthan where a dumper collided with three motorcycles, resulting in the death of four individuals and injuring five others, according to local police reports.

Mahavir Singh, the Station House Officer of Lalsot, revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the dumper's brakes failed, leading to the catastrophic incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the mortuary for identification and postmortem, while those injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)