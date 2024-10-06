Tomato Prices Surge Amid Crop Failures in Madhya Pradesh

In Indore, tomato prices have shot up drastically, reaching over Rs 120 per kilogram in retail markets, as confirmed by traders at the Choithram market. Mohammad Salim Chaudhary, a seasoned trader at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Choithram Mandi, attributes the price surge to supply shortages and increased demand. Despite sourcing from Maharashtra, wholesale rates have climbed to between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kilogram.

Chaudhary explained the situation, noting that recent heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh led to significant crop damage. Initial prices at Chouthram Mandi started at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kilogram, steadily increased to Rs 60, and currently reached Rs 80 in wholesale markets. Retail prices have now soared to Rs 120 per kilogram. This trend is mirrored in onion prices, with high-quality produce from Nashik, Maharashtra, fetching Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilogram.

Consumers, previously buying 2 kilograms of tomatoes, now find themselves adjusting to just half a kilogram due to cost pressures. Recent price hikes are impacting sales, especially during the festive season, assert local retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)