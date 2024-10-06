Left Menu

Tomato Prices Surge Amid Crop Failures in Madhya Pradesh

Recent floods in Madhya Pradesh have caused tomato prices in Indore to soar, with retail prices exceeding Rs 120 per kilogram. Tomato and onion supplies sourced from Maharashtra report constrained supply and escalating prices due to regional crop damage, impacting consumer purchasing behavior during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:05 IST
Tomato Prices Surge Amid Crop Failures in Madhya Pradesh
Tomatoes (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Indore, tomato prices have shot up drastically, reaching over Rs 120 per kilogram in retail markets, as confirmed by traders at the Choithram market. Mohammad Salim Chaudhary, a seasoned trader at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Choithram Mandi, attributes the price surge to supply shortages and increased demand. Despite sourcing from Maharashtra, wholesale rates have climbed to between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kilogram.

Chaudhary explained the situation, noting that recent heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh led to significant crop damage. Initial prices at Chouthram Mandi started at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kilogram, steadily increased to Rs 60, and currently reached Rs 80 in wholesale markets. Retail prices have now soared to Rs 120 per kilogram. This trend is mirrored in onion prices, with high-quality produce from Nashik, Maharashtra, fetching Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilogram.

Consumers, previously buying 2 kilograms of tomatoes, now find themselves adjusting to just half a kilogram due to cost pressures. Recent price hikes are impacting sales, especially during the festive season, assert local retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024