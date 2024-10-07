Heartwarming Outreach: IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile Bring Joy to Orphanage

In Panipat, Haryana, a heartwarming charity event unfolded at the Mother Teresa Missionary of Charity orphanage, organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Khatu Shyam Ji Textile. The event, commencing at 10 a.m., aimed to deliver essential supplies and spread cheer among 35 children through engaging activities.

Led by Lakshman Kumar and assisted by volunteers Monu Kumar, Raju Sherawat, Honey Gandhi, and Vijay Raj, the event distributed 50 sets of clothing and nutritious juice drinks to the children. These contributions not only fulfilled immediate needs but fostered a sense of community spirit and sustenance, warmly received by the children and acknowledged by Rajesh Sardana, the orphanage head.

Beyond donations, the volunteers orchestrated a delightful poetry recital, encouraging children to express themselves and forge emotional connections. The children's heartfelt performances were met with applause, creating an ambiance of joy and encouragement. Reflecting on the experience, Lakshman Kumar shared the deep emotional impact of the children's gratitude, reaffirming his commitment to sustaining these charitable efforts. Through this successful collaboration, both IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile vow to continue spreading love and support, inspiring similar social welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)