Left Menu

Heartwarming Outreach: IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile Bring Joy to Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation, partnered with Khatu Shyam Ji Textile, organized a charity event at the Mother Teresa Missionary of Charity orphanage in Panipat, Haryana. The event provided essential supplies to 35 children and included a poetry recital, spreading warmth and community spirit among volunteers and children alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat (Haryana) | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:28 IST
Heartwarming Outreach: IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile Bring Joy to Orphanage
IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile Bring Care and Warmth to Orphanage Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Panipat, Haryana, a heartwarming charity event unfolded at the Mother Teresa Missionary of Charity orphanage, organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Khatu Shyam Ji Textile. The event, commencing at 10 a.m., aimed to deliver essential supplies and spread cheer among 35 children through engaging activities.

Led by Lakshman Kumar and assisted by volunteers Monu Kumar, Raju Sherawat, Honey Gandhi, and Vijay Raj, the event distributed 50 sets of clothing and nutritious juice drinks to the children. These contributions not only fulfilled immediate needs but fostered a sense of community spirit and sustenance, warmly received by the children and acknowledged by Rajesh Sardana, the orphanage head.

Beyond donations, the volunteers orchestrated a delightful poetry recital, encouraging children to express themselves and forge emotional connections. The children's heartfelt performances were met with applause, creating an ambiance of joy and encouragement. Reflecting on the experience, Lakshman Kumar shared the deep emotional impact of the children's gratitude, reaffirming his commitment to sustaining these charitable efforts. Through this successful collaboration, both IYDF and Khatu Shyam Ji Textile vow to continue spreading love and support, inspiring similar social welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024