India-Maldives Unveil New Chapter in Tourism and Economic Ties
The Maldives inaugurated a new runway, enhancing India-assisted airport infrastructure, and launched the RuPay card for seamless Indian tourist transactions. Prime Ministers Modi and Muizzu highlighted this as a pivotal step in strengthening economic and tourism collaboration.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, the Maldives inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport, assisted by India. This marks a critical phase in the airport's redevelopment under a $132 million Indian credit line.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu not only jointly opened the infrastructure but also witnessed a live RuPay card transaction, signifying another stride in their economic partnership.
Emphasizing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, both leaders expressed optimism for future collaborations, particularly in tourism, as facilitated by this effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
