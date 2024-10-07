Left Menu

India-Maldives Unveil New Chapter in Tourism and Economic Ties

The Maldives inaugurated a new runway, enhancing India-assisted airport infrastructure, and launched the RuPay card for seamless Indian tourist transactions. Prime Ministers Modi and Muizzu highlighted this as a pivotal step in strengthening economic and tourism collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:32 IST
Mohamed Muizzu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, the Maldives inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport, assisted by India. This marks a critical phase in the airport's redevelopment under a $132 million Indian credit line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu not only jointly opened the infrastructure but also witnessed a live RuPay card transaction, signifying another stride in their economic partnership.

Emphasizing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, both leaders expressed optimism for future collaborations, particularly in tourism, as facilitated by this effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

