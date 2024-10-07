India-Maldives Unveil New Chapter in Tourism and Economic Ties

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, the Maldives inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo International Airport, assisted by India. This marks a critical phase in the airport's redevelopment under a $132 million Indian credit line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu not only jointly opened the infrastructure but also witnessed a live RuPay card transaction, signifying another stride in their economic partnership.

Emphasizing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, both leaders expressed optimism for future collaborations, particularly in tourism, as facilitated by this effort.

