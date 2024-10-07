Left Menu

India Sets Sights on Becoming a Global Aviation Hub by 2030

India targets becoming a global aviation hub by 2030 with planned investments and policy reforms. Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized infrastructure expansion and sustainability, highlighting the growth in domestic air passengers. Collaborations with France in aerospace further strengthen India's aviation industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:40 IST
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to become a global aviation hub by 2030, according to Minister of Civil Aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu. Addressing a conference in the national capital organized by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), the minister projected domestic air passenger traffic to reach 300 million.

The Indian aviation industry is witnessing substantial transformations with a focus on advanced technologies such as air traffic management and sustainability. Significant investments are being channeled into building new airports and expanding existing ones, transforming major airports into international mega hubs, Naidu stated. The rise in air traffic is driven by India's vast population, geographical size, and burgeoning economic corridors. Government policy reforms aim to create a favorable business climate in the aviation sector, with an emphasis on developing local maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities.

During the event, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou expressed that France considers it a privilege to closely engage with India's aviation growth. He praised the increased footprint of French companies in the Indian aerospace market, noting that over 60 French businesses have set up offices in the country. Both nations are engaged in collaborative projects promoting innovation and sustainability in sectors including aviation and space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

