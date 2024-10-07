Left Menu

Airbus Soars High with Expanding Indian Component Sourcing

Airbus plans to increase its component sourcing from India, offering substantial opportunities. The company aims to double its sourcing, reaching 1 billion euros from 2019-2024. With over 100 Indian suppliers, Airbus sees India as the fastest growing civil aviation market, and has received significant orders from IndiGo and Air India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:14 IST
Airbus Soars High with Expanding Indian Component Sourcing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airbus is set to boost sourcing of components from India, a move seen as providing vast opportunities, as claimed by CEO Guillaume Faury.

The European aviation giant, having secured major orders from carrier giants IndiGo and Air India, aims to double its India sourcing from 2019-2024, reaching a staggering 1 billion euros according to its top executive.

In a Monday briefing, Faury emphasized India's promise as a marketplace while noting the increased procurement of aircraft equipment over IT services. With an annual procurement figure of USD 2 billion from India, backed by GIFAS's cohort, Airbus remains optimistic as it navigates a starkly competitive Indian aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024