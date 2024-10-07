Airbus Soars High with Expanding Indian Component Sourcing

Airbus is set to boost sourcing of components from India, a move seen as providing vast opportunities, as claimed by CEO Guillaume Faury.

The European aviation giant, having secured major orders from carrier giants IndiGo and Air India, aims to double its India sourcing from 2019-2024, reaching a staggering 1 billion euros according to its top executive.

In a Monday briefing, Faury emphasized India's promise as a marketplace while noting the increased procurement of aircraft equipment over IT services. With an annual procurement figure of USD 2 billion from India, backed by GIFAS's cohort, Airbus remains optimistic as it navigates a starkly competitive Indian aviation landscape.

