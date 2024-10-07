New Runway and RuPay Launch Elevate India-Maldives Relations

India and the Maldives have ushered in a new chapter in their international relations with the inauguration of a new runway at the Hanimadhoo International Airport and the launch of RuPay card services. Both events were celebrated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mohamed Muizzu, highlighting the close ties between the two nations.

The initiatives, part of an India-assisted airport redevelopment project and economic collaboration, aim to enhance tourism and streamline financial transactions in the Maldives. With the RuPay card, Indian tourists can make seamless, cashless transactions, promoting convenience and cost-effectiveness in the tourism sector.

Monday's events followed extensive bilateral talks between the leaders, reflecting on the historically robust relation backed by India's Neighbourhood First policy. The projects, supported by a USD 132 million Indian Line of Credit, represent India's consistent role as the Maldives' primary aid partner during crises.

