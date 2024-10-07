Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers Shines with Revenue Surge Amid New Launches

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 39% growth in revenue from its India operations in Q2 2024-25, owing to increased footfalls and same-store sales. The custom duty reduction on gold imports boosted demand, despite market volatility. The company plans expansion with new showrooms in India, US, and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:00 IST
Kalyan Jewellers Shines with Revenue Surge Amid New Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan Jewellers has announced a remarkable 39% revenue growth for its India operations during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. This surge, as reported in a regulatory filing with BSE, is attributed to robust footfalls and a healthy same-store sales growth of 23%.

The growth was significantly buoyed by a reduction in custom duty on gold imports included in the 2024-25 Union Budget, which spurred a surge in demand from late July through August. This uptick came despite the typically muted sales during the 14-day Shradh period and volatility in gold prices.

On an international note, Kalyan Jewellers recorded a 24% revenue increase in the Middle East. The period also marked strategic expansion, with the initial conversion of owned showrooms to FOCO showrooms. The quarter concluded with plans to launch 25 new Kalyan showrooms in India, 18 Candere outlets, and the first US showroom to mark Diwali celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024