USD 240 Billion Boost: Transforming Airports in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East will see a USD 240 billion investment, adding capacity for 1.24 billion passengers and 71 million tonnes of cargo. The development includes modernizing existing airports and constructing new ones, fostering significant socio-economic growth in the regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are undergoing a transformative phase with a projected USD 240 billion investment in airport infrastructure over the next decade. This development, highlighted by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East, aims to significantly boost passenger and cargo handling capacities.

The investment, aimed at both modernizing existing airports and building new ones, is expected to generate an additional capacity for 1.24 billion passengers and 71 million tonnes of cargo. This is akin to creating the capacity of over 13 new airports the size of Dubai International Airport for passengers, and nearly 14 times the cargo throughput of Hong Kong International Airport.

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East's President, SGK Kishore, emphasized that this investment is about more than infrastructure; it's a catalyst for socio-economic growth. He stressed the importance of liberalizing air transportation and streamlining visa policies to maximize economic development across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

