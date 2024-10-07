KBC Global Ltd Expands: New Ventures in Nashik and Liberia

Nashik, Maharashtra - KBC Global Ltd has announced the kickoff of a new construction project in Deolali, Nashik. The initiative will cover a 31,998 sq. ft. area, featuring both residential and commercial spaces, reflecting the company's dedication to local community support through thoughtfully designed infrastructure.

On the international front, KBC Global Ltd is expanding its reach with a $12.5 million project in Liberia's Special Economic Zone. An MOU with the Liberia SEZ Authority has been signed, marking a significant step in the company's global ambitions. The project will include residential complexes and commercial spaces, with groundbreaking slated for Q2 of 2025.

Financially, KBC Global remains robust, having met key fiscal obligations and secured agreements to bolster its financial standing. This places KBC in a strong position to pursue ongoing projects, guided by newly appointed Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Muthusubramanian Hariharan.

(With inputs from agencies.)