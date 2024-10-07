Left Menu

KBC Global Ltd Expands: New Ventures in Nashik and Liberia

KBC Global Ltd commences a new project in Nashik, adding residential and commercial units. Internationally, it signs an MOU for developments in Liberia's SEZ, continuing its growth strategy. Financially stable, KBC strengthens its portfolio and leadership to drive domestic and international expansion forward effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:58 IST
KBC Global Ltd Expands: New Ventures in Nashik and Liberia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nashik, Maharashtra - KBC Global Ltd has announced the kickoff of a new construction project in Deolali, Nashik. The initiative will cover a 31,998 sq. ft. area, featuring both residential and commercial spaces, reflecting the company's dedication to local community support through thoughtfully designed infrastructure.

On the international front, KBC Global Ltd is expanding its reach with a $12.5 million project in Liberia's Special Economic Zone. An MOU with the Liberia SEZ Authority has been signed, marking a significant step in the company's global ambitions. The project will include residential complexes and commercial spaces, with groundbreaking slated for Q2 of 2025.

Financially, KBC Global remains robust, having met key fiscal obligations and secured agreements to bolster its financial standing. This places KBC in a strong position to pursue ongoing projects, guided by newly appointed Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Muthusubramanian Hariharan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024