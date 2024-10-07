IIFT Sets Sail Overseas: First Campus in Dubai by 2025

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is preparing to establish its first overseas campus in the vibrant city of Dubai. Announced on Monday, the commerce ministry confirmed that the new campus will be located at the India Pavilion in Dubai's Expo City. Plans to inaugurate the campus by early 2025 are underway, offering short and medium-term training programmes, advanced research, and eventually launching the flagship MBA in International Business programme.

With a significant Indian expatriate population of 3.5 million in the UAE, this expansion is seen as a strategic move to enhance IIFT's brand and provide valuable educational opportunities. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described the new Dubai campus as a landmark step in transforming IIFT into a world-class institution. The campus is set to attract students, professionals, and government officials from the UAE and worldwide, offering specialized knowledge in international trade.

Founded in 1963, IIFT has evolved from an autonomous entity into a prestigious university under the Ministry of Commerce. It is recognized as one of India's leading institutions for foreign trade, renowned for its excellence in international business research, education, and training. Collaborating with Expo City Dubai, IIFT plans to engage in research initiatives focused on sustainability and innovation.

