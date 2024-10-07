France and India Forge New Heights in Aeronautics Collaboration

France and India are set to strengthen their long-standing strategic partnership by establishing a new aeronautics cluster and developing an Indo-French campus dedicated to professional training in aeronautics and space sectors.

Announced by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou at a conference in New Delhi, these initiatives reflect the deepening ties between the two nations in defense and aerospace. Currently, 55% of French exports to India involve the aeronautical sector, amounting to 2.7 billion euros in the first half of 2024.

The collaboration also extends to environmental goals, as both nations aim to develop a sustainable aviation fuel supply chain. This move aligns with India's ambitions to decarbonize transport, with Airbus increasing its component sourcing from India amid growing demand for air travel.

