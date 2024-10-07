Left Menu

France and India Forge New Heights in Aeronautics Collaboration

France and India are collaborating to establish an aeronautics cluster and an Indo-French campus for professional training in aeronautics and space. This partnership aims to enhance strategic ties and boost exports in aeronautics. Initiatives focus on sustainable transport and involve key industry players like Airbus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

France and India are set to strengthen their long-standing strategic partnership by establishing a new aeronautics cluster and developing an Indo-French campus dedicated to professional training in aeronautics and space sectors.

Announced by French Ambassador Thierry Mathou at a conference in New Delhi, these initiatives reflect the deepening ties between the two nations in defense and aerospace. Currently, 55% of French exports to India involve the aeronautical sector, amounting to 2.7 billion euros in the first half of 2024.

The collaboration also extends to environmental goals, as both nations aim to develop a sustainable aviation fuel supply chain. This move aligns with India's ambitions to decarbonize transport, with Airbus increasing its component sourcing from India amid growing demand for air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

