Adani Group Eyes HeidelbergCement India: A $1.2 Billion Expansion Move
The Adani Group reportedly plans to acquire HeidelbergCement India's operations for around $1.2 billion. The news sent HeidelbergCement's shares soaring 4% on Monday. Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, will lead the acquisition. The stock of HeidelbergCement hit its 52-week high, while Ambuja Cements' shares dropped.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
HeidelbergCement India's shares climbed 4% amid reports on Monday that Adani Group is negotiating to buy the company's Indian operations from Germany's Heidelberg Materials.
The proposed acquisition, expected to be valued around $1.2 billion, will be spearheaded by Ambuja Cements, part of Gautam Adani's conglomerate.
As news of the acquisition broke, HeidelbergCement's stock surged, marking a 52-week high, despite a decline in Ambuja Cements' shares. The move is part of Adani Group's strategic growth within the cement sector, following its acquisition of Holcim's stake in Ambuja Cements last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Awards $3.6 Billion Contracts for 4G and 5G Network Expansion
India's Retail Space Set for Major Expansion: Industry Experts Weigh In
Adani Total Gas Ltd Secures $375 Million for Business Expansion
Sanjay Seth Inaugurates NCC Conference, Emphasizes Expansion and National Development
Global Tech Giants Pledge Expansion in India After Roundtable with PM Modi