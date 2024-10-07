Left Menu

Karnataka Rolls Out Enhanced Fleet of Luxury Buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to introduce 20 new luxury buses to its fleet. These buses, priced at Rs 1.78 crore each, feature advanced technology and design improvements. The enhancements focus on safety, aesthetics, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:51 IST
Karnataka Rolls Out Enhanced Fleet of Luxury Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is poised to enhance its luxury bus fleet, unveiling 20 new Airavat Club Class 2.0 model buses by month's end. Each of these state-of-the-art vehicles is valued at Rs 1.78 crore.

Currently boasting 443 luxury buses, KSRTC officials, including Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Chairman S R Srinivas (Vasu), recently inspected the latest models at the Volvo bus manufacturing site near Hoskote.

The buses combine powerful halogen headlights and DRLs with plush interiors and Scandinavian-inspired exteriors. Not only do they boast aerodynamic designs and advanced engines to improve fuel efficiency, but they also offer increased safety features like a fire alarm and Protection System (FAPS), aiming to revolutionize passenger safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024