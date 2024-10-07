Karnataka Rolls Out Enhanced Fleet of Luxury Buses
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to introduce 20 new luxury buses to its fleet. These buses, priced at Rs 1.78 crore each, feature advanced technology and design improvements. The enhancements focus on safety, aesthetics, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is poised to enhance its luxury bus fleet, unveiling 20 new Airavat Club Class 2.0 model buses by month's end. Each of these state-of-the-art vehicles is valued at Rs 1.78 crore.
Currently boasting 443 luxury buses, KSRTC officials, including Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Chairman S R Srinivas (Vasu), recently inspected the latest models at the Volvo bus manufacturing site near Hoskote.
The buses combine powerful halogen headlights and DRLs with plush interiors and Scandinavian-inspired exteriors. Not only do they boast aerodynamic designs and advanced engines to improve fuel efficiency, but they also offer increased safety features like a fire alarm and Protection System (FAPS), aiming to revolutionize passenger safety standards.
