Delhi Roads: A Dramatic Drop in Fatal Accidents!
Delhi has seen a significant decrease in road accident fatalities, with a 29.2% reduction this year until September 15. The decline is attributed to enhanced road safety measures and strict law enforcement. However, wrong-side driving and mobile phone usage while driving have increased, prompting more challans and notices.
- Country:
- India
Delhi has reported a notable reduction in road accident fatalities, with official data showing a 29.2% decrease this year through September 15. In 2023, 1,031 lives were lost in 3,894 accidents, compared to 1,457 fatalities in 5,715 accidents during the same period last year.
A senior police officer attributed the decline to improved road safety measures and stricter law enforcement by the Delhi Traffic Police. Despite these positive developments, wrong-side driving has increased by 20.63% this year until August 31.
Challans issued for contraventions, such as driving against traffic, have surged by 29% compared to last year. The Delhi Police issued 76,849 challans for this offense from January 1 to August 31. Notices and penalties for mobile phone use while driving and red light violations have also seen a significant rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
