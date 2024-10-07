Left Menu

Delhi Roads: A Dramatic Drop in Fatal Accidents!

Delhi has seen a significant decrease in road accident fatalities, with a 29.2% reduction this year until September 15. The decline is attributed to enhanced road safety measures and strict law enforcement. However, wrong-side driving and mobile phone usage while driving have increased, prompting more challans and notices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has reported a notable reduction in road accident fatalities, with official data showing a 29.2% decrease this year through September 15. In 2023, 1,031 lives were lost in 3,894 accidents, compared to 1,457 fatalities in 5,715 accidents during the same period last year.

A senior police officer attributed the decline to improved road safety measures and stricter law enforcement by the Delhi Traffic Police. Despite these positive developments, wrong-side driving has increased by 20.63% this year until August 31.

Challans issued for contraventions, such as driving against traffic, have surged by 29% compared to last year. The Delhi Police issued 76,849 challans for this offense from January 1 to August 31. Notices and penalties for mobile phone use while driving and red light violations have also seen a significant rise.

