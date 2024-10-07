India and Argentina Boost Bilateral Trade Ties

In a significant diplomatic effort to strengthen economic ties, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Argentina's Foreign and Trade Minister Diana Mondino and key industry leaders. The talks focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment partnerships between India and Argentina.

The discussions explored several sectors, including energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defense, and technology, highlighting mutual interests and potential opportunities for collaboration.

Minister Jaishankar stressed the expanding opportunities for cooperation, driven by India's strong market mechanisms and robust digital framework, pointing towards a promising future for India-Argentina relations.

