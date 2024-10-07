Delhi's Roads: Fewer Fatalities But Wrong-Side Driving on the Rise
Delhi has seen a 29.2% reduction in road accident fatalities by September 15 this year, with deaths decreasing from 1,457 to 1,031. However, wrong-side driving incidents have increased by 20.63%, with over 124,593 notices sent to violators. Enhanced road safety measures are in place, according to Delhi Traffic Police.
Delhi has reported a 29.2% decrease in road accident fatalities this year up to September 15, according to recent official data.
The statistics reveal that 1,031 individuals lost their lives in 3,894 road accidents, compared to 1,457 fatalities in 5,715 accidents during the same period last year, marking a significant drop in both incidents and deaths.
Despite these encouraging figures in road safety, there has been a 20.63% increase in cases of wrong-side driving. In 2023, over 124,593 notices have been served to rule violators, while 76,849 challans were issued, reflecting a concerning rise in traffic violations noted by Delhi Traffic Police.
