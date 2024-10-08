Left Menu

Cellecor Gadgets Named Fastest Growing Consumer Electronics Brand 2024

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has been recognized as the Fastest Growing Consumer Electronics Brand 2024 by The Economic Times. The accolade was presented at the Times Seaboard Summit 2024, highlighting Cellecor's commitment to innovation and quality in local manufacturing. The company's growth is driven by meeting consumer needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi has seen Cellecor Gadgets Limited rise to prominence as it receives the prestigious title of Fastest Growing Consumer Electronics Brand 2024, awarded by The Economic Times at the Times Seaboard Summit 2024 in Goa.

The event, known as Leaders of Tomorrow, celebrates those reshaping industries and was accentuated by the presence of renowned athlete Ms. PV Sindhu, who presented the award, adding further glamor to the ceremony.

Founded in 2012, Cellecor's approach of innovative product offerings, rooted in local manufacturing, and driven by consumer focus, signals promise for its journey in the electronics sector, aiming to redefine the future landscape of consumer electronics in India and beyond.

