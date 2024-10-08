Hardika Shah's Triumph: Leading the Charge for Women in Finance

Hardika Shah, the celebrated Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital, received recognition in the Woman Ahead category at the prestigious ET Startup Awards 2024. The event, organized by The Economic Times, highlighted her innovation in addressing the credit gap for MSMEs through Kinara's groundbreaking fintech solutions.

Hosted on October 5th in Bengaluru, the awards ceremony included notable industry figures and was headlined by India's Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who presented Shah with her accolade. Hardika was acknowledged for her dedication to gender parity and driving economic transformation in India's startup ecosystem.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, a panel member, praised Shah's ambition to solve significant challenges in the lending sector. Under her leadership, Kinara Capital has disbursed over INR 7,401 crores and supported more than 426,199 jobs, showcasing its impact on the local economy and global recognition as a key fintech player.

(With inputs from agencies.)