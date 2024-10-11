Boeing Strike Shadows Aviation Industry as Pay Dispute Persists

The ongoing strike involving 33,000 Boeing workers has shifted into its fourth week, exerting considerable pressure on both the company and the broader supply chain. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg underlined the urgent need for resolution, emphasizing that an agreement beneficial to both parties is essential for business success.

Boeing's halted production affects key aircraft lines, raising concerns over supply chain impacts. The company withdrew its pay offer, critiquing the workers' union for dismissing proposals. Congressional Democrats are urging an honest bargaining environment to expedite a fair settlement.

The strike exacerbates Boeing's existing challenges, including safety issues, a downturn in aviation demand, and ongoing quality concerns. Financial strains have compelled the company to furlough staff and scale back parts orders, putting its credit rating at risk. Suppliers worry about retaining skilled workers amid potential furloughs.

