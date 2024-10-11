Tragedy Strikes at Colorado Gold Mine Tourist Attraction

A tragic incident unfolded at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine tourist attraction in Cripple Creek, Colorado. A fatal elevator failure claimed one life and left 12 people trapped 1,000 feet below ground on Thursday.

After the malfunction, rescue operations commenced, resulting in the safe recovery of 11 people, according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The development raises safety concerns about adventure tourism in former mining locations, prompting officials and operators to reassess safety protocols to prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)