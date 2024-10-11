Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Colorado Gold Mine Tourist Attraction

A catastrophic elevator failure at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, has resulted in one fatality and twelve individuals being trapped 1,000 feet underground. Eleven people were safely rescued, as confirmed by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:27 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine tourist attraction in Cripple Creek, Colorado. A fatal elevator failure claimed one life and left 12 people trapped 1,000 feet below ground on Thursday.

After the malfunction, rescue operations commenced, resulting in the safe recovery of 11 people, according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The development raises safety concerns about adventure tourism in former mining locations, prompting officials and operators to reassess safety protocols to prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

