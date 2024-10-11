Kannur Airport's Push for International Expansion

The Kerala government has expressed its frustration over Kannur Airport's continued lack of 'point of call' status, a designation crucial for enabling foreign airlines to operate services. Despite numerous appeals to the Centre and backing from a parliamentary standing committee, the airport remains without this pivotal status.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh conveyed the issue in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The minister highlighted the Chief Minister's direct discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. A formal memorandum was submitted to the Civil Aviation Minister on September 28, yet the response remains pending.

The call for 'point of call' status is part of a broader effort to include Kannur Airport in the government's UDAN regional airport development scheme. This move aims to enhance the airport's facilities and international reach. MLA Sajeev Joseph underscored the operational limitations faced by the airport, which now sees only Air India and Indigo providing services, and urged a united front to press the central government for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)