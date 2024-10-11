Lula Criticizes U.S. Inquiry into Saab Fighter Jet Deal
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the U.S. Department of Justice's request for information on Brazil's 2014 fighter jet purchase from Saab. The deal, which faced scrutiny, was cleared by Brazil's Supreme Court. Lula also plans to replace a problematic presidential aircraft.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has expressed strong disapproval of the U.S. Department of Justice's recent request for information concerning Brazil's 2014 acquisition of Gripen fighter jets from Saab. He deemed the intervention as unnecessary meddling in the country's sovereign decision-making.
The contract with Saab succeeded over bids from American company Boeing and France's Dassault, under the leadership of Lula's successor, Dilma Rousseff. Allegations against Lula for influencing the tender were dismissed by Brazil's Supreme Court in 2022. Saab stated that both Brazilian and Swedish investigations into the deal have concluded without finding any wrongdoing.
Lula also announced plans to purchase a new presidential aircraft. This decision follows a concerning incident involving mechanical issues with his Airbus A319 while en route from Mexico City to Brasilia. The jet's troubles highlighted the need for updated travel logistics for the Brazilian leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
