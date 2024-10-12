Left Menu

Eaton Expands Electrical Manufacturing in Puducherry

Eaton has expanded its electrical manufacturing facility in Puducherry, doubling its production capacity. The 1.20 lakh sq ft facility, inaugurated by Eaton's CEO, focuses on localized power distribution products for high-growth sectors such as data centers and industrial projects. It adopts advanced manufacturing techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:53 IST
Eaton, an intelligent power management company, has expanded its electrical manufacturing facility in Puducherry to double its production capacity. The facility now spans 1.20 lakh sq ft, and the expansion was inaugurated by CEO Craig Arnold.

This enhances Eaton's capability to produce key power distribution products such as air circuit breakers and fuses. The expansion aligns with the company's vision to innovate and meet the growing demand in sectors like data centers and large-scale industrial projects, according to Syed Sajjadh Ali, Managing Director of Eaton's Electrical Sector in India.

The site also features a central warehouse and a new R&D center aimed at boosting operational efficiency and reducing delivery times across India, leveraging advanced Industry 4.0 principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

