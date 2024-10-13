Left Menu

Mystery Gas Cylinder Discovered on Railway Tracks Sparks Investigation

A gas cylinder was found on the Roorkee-Luxor railway track, sparking police investigation. Found by a train guard near Dhandhera station, it was an empty three-kilogram cylinder. Authorities have registered a case against unknown persons under The Railways Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A startling discovery was made on the Roorkee-Luxor railway line when a gas cylinder was found positioned on the tracks early Saturday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Train guard vigilance prevented potential mishaps as the cylinder was identified near Dhandhera station without any scheduled trains at that time.

Authorities, probing the case, have lodged a complaint under The Railways Act against unidentified individuals, with further investigation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

