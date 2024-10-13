Mystery Gas Cylinder Discovered on Railway Tracks Sparks Investigation

A startling discovery was made on the Roorkee-Luxor railway line when a gas cylinder was found positioned on the tracks early Saturday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Train guard vigilance prevented potential mishaps as the cylinder was identified near Dhandhera station without any scheduled trains at that time.

Authorities, probing the case, have lodged a complaint under The Railways Act against unidentified individuals, with further investigation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)