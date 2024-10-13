China and Vietnam Enhance Trade Ties with Railway Projects and Agricultural Imports

China pledged to assist Vietnam in the development of cross-border railways and boost agricultural imports, according to Vietnam's official media. During his visit, Premier Li Qiang emphasized China's commitment to further opening its market to high-quality Vietnamese fruits, seafood, and other products.

Vietnam, China's largest trading partner and second-largest export market after the United States, saw trade with China reach $172 billion in 2023. Reflecting the significance of this relationship, Vietnam's top leader To Lam made China his first overseas visit post-appointment.

The leaders addressed ongoing South China Sea disputes, emphasizing peaceful resolutions and cooperation in national defense and public security. They also oversaw the exchange of 10 cooperation agreements, including plans for cross-border economic zones and QR-code payment systems.

