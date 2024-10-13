Wipro's Board to Review Bonus Shares Amid Q2 Earnings Reveal

IT giant Wipro is gearing up for a significant board meeting scheduled for October 16-17, 2024. During this meeting, the board will evaluate the issuance of bonus shares, aligning with relevant regulations under the Companies Act and SEBI guidelines.

The announcement aligns with Wipro's upcoming Q2 FY25 earnings release on October 17, where the firm aims to address crucial financial metrics. In the previous quarter, Wipro achieved a 4.6% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,003.2 crore, although revenue fell by 3.8%.

CEO Srini Pallia expressed optimism about enhancing bookings and achieving profitable growth. The company remains firmly committed to its ai360 strategy, with a continued focus on preparing its workforce for an AI-centric future. Wipro's shares ended slightly higher on the BSE, settling at Rs 528.95.

(With inputs from agencies.)